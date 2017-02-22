The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

City council rejects sanctuary city proposal

Sanctuary City proposal Photo credit: Bianca Quilantan
Daniel Wright
February 22, 2017
Residents of Chico were denied making the city a sanctuary at the council meeting Feb. 21.

People ranging from doctors to Chico State students came to support this resolution.

“I would like the city as a whole to be a reflection of the campus’s diverse community,” said attendee Daniel Lopez when he addressed the council.

The council voted as to whether or not the resolution should be added to the next meeting’s agenda for discussion.

The resolution was rejected in a 4 to 3 vote.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

