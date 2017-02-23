Looking for Revenge

Sophomore Rachel Dehart swings at a pitch. Photo credit: Nick Martinez-Esquibel





Filed under Softball, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

With five wins under their belt, the undefeated Chico State softball team plans to build on last season’s success.

The ‘Cats ranked number 13 in the nation after their last season, and they seem to only be improving. The team motto is “person over athlete,” and sophomore Megan Bowley says “building our character along with training has been helping our team chemistry on the field.”

After the loss against the UC San Diego Tritons that cost the ‘Cats the CCAA title, it went on to close its record setting 2016 season at NCAA sub-regionals to the Humboldt State Lumberjacks in Arcata.

With 10 additions to the team, there was a bit of worry as to how all the new personalities would mesh, but “all those uncertainties were put to rest when we all came together to achieve a common goal, and that is what made our team so great,” said sophomore pitcher Amanda Flores.

This cohesiveness definitely showed in the team’s opening tournament in Las Vegas when they overtook the Desert Stingers Tournament with ease. The ‘Cats started its season off with five undefeated games against teams like Cal Baptist and Western Oregon, making this team the first Chico State softball team since 1978 to win all its opening tournament games.

After such a record setting season, the women of the softball team seem determined to prove that they’re even stronger this semester. “ We are a team who will not go out without a fight” said sophomore catcher and third basemen Claire Wayne. “I don’t think I have ever been on a team with such good chemistry.”

The next two games have had to be rescheduled due to weather. Just because the weather has stopped the games for now, the team has taken no breaks. “Regardless if we practice inside a gym or on a field, we are getting better at all different aspects of the game,” said senior shortstop and pitcher Cailin Garmon.

This extra preparation time will come in handy when the Cats take on the Humboldt Lumberjacks once again at the end of March. The team has confidence that they are going to be able to beat Humboldt because they did it last season, what’s most important right now is preparing for the curve balls that Humboldt could bring. “We are focusing a lot on learning how to hit the drop ball” said second basemen Rachel Dehart. “Because that is the Humboldt’s pitcher’s go to pitch.”



Even though the games this past weekend had to be rescheduled, the team is geared up and ready to take on the team here on their home turf. With such a talented group of women there is no doubt this team has every skill it needs to be a force to be reckoned with this season. And the ‘Cats have the right attitude to go along with it.

Come out and support our Wildcat softball team Friday at noon as it takes on the East Bay Pioneers at the Chico State Softball Field in its first home game of the season!

Natalia Marcus can be reached at [email protected] or @the_orionsports on Twitter.