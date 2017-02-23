The student news site of California State University, Chico

50 Shades Darker Review

Natasha Doron
February 23, 2017
Arts & Entertainment, Reviews

Regardless of how poorly the first movie was received, thousands of people flocked to witness the ludicrous sequel that is Fifty Shades Darker.

The North Chico Tinseltown’s biggest theater suite was packed on Valentine’s Day with mostly young couples and groups of giggling friends.

The film starts out with Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) trying to get his ex-subordinate girlfriend, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) back into his life.

Moviegoers felt that the first film glorified ownership and violence towards women, but were optimistic about seeing the anticipated sequel.

“I’m somewhat looking forward to seeing this movie. The first one was good but there was a lot of sexual harassment, maybe not enough consent,” said Jason Snedeker, interior architecture student.

The first movie is notorious for bad acting and audience members were not expecting any improvements.

The movie seemed like a compilation of random scenes with no direct plot. There were even a few horror scenes that did not fit the vibe of the movie, though it managed to improve towards the end and left the audience on the edge of their seats.

“The acting was comparable to a bad porno and I was confused on why I was being scared every so often, but the movie was actually still way better than I thought,” said Vanessa Aragon, health and science student.

Regardless of what the filmmakers were attempting accomplish, moviegoers loved the film for what it was: an absurdly overbudgeted, soft-core porn.

Natasha Doron can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

50 Shades Darker Review