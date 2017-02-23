Albums of the Week
February 23, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Movie soundtracks easily make the best study playlists because they’re beautiful, drive your focus, and make you feel like you’re accomplishing something pretty epic. These two albums – one largely classical and mostly mellow music – will put you in a focused head space when studying for your looming midterms.
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Soundtrack
Howard Shore
Classical
Stuck in Love Soundtrack
Various Artists
Folk
Alternative
Anna Porretta can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.