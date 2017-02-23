Albums of the Week

The student news site of California State University, Chico

Anna Porretta
February 23, 2017
Movie soundtracks easily make the best study playlists because they’re beautiful, drive your focus, and make you feel like you’re accomplishing something pretty epic. These two albums – one largely classical and mostly mellow music – will put you in a focused head space when studying for your looming midterms.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Soundtrack
Howard Shore
Classical

Stuck in Love Soundtrack
Various Artists
Folk
Alternative

Anna Porretta can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

