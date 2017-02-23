Albums of the Week

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Movie soundtracks easily make the best study playlists because they’re beautiful, drive your focus, and make you feel like you’re accomplishing something pretty epic. These two albums – one largely classical and mostly mellow music – will put you in a focused head space when studying for your looming midterms.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Soundtrack

Howard Shore

Classical

Stuck in Love Soundtrack

Various Artists

Folk

Alternative

Anna Porretta can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.