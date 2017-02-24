Album review of Big Sean “I Decided”

On Feb. 3, Big Sean released his fourth studio project “I Decided” under G.O.O.D music and Def Jam Records.

The album’s leading singles include his new radio hits “Bounce Back” and “Moves.” Although these songs are currently top charting club anthems, Sean gets personal with the rest of the album.

I Decided emphasizes a concept of rebirth and starting fresh. Songs like “Bigger than Me” and “Inspire Me” pay homage to his family, friends, supporters and his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

It was only right for Sean to feature, rap legend and fellow Detroit rapper, Eminem on his song “No Favors.” Other features on the album include Migos, The-Dream, Jhene Aiko, Jeremih, Flint Chozen Choir and Starrah.

The album features a wide range of thought-provoking lyrics. Songs like “Voices in my Head” explain the constant battle with himself and chaos in Sean’s head that he expresses in his music.

Over a calm and melancholy beat, Sean raps “Voices in my head attacking what I’m thinking, Bullet to the head might be the way to free it, If I leave my body, I can free the spirits.”

On his ninth track titled “Halfway Off the Balcony,” Sean hints that money and popularity are no longer desires he once claimed to aim for in his debut album titled “Finally Famous.” Sean says, “I don’t want [money] if it can’t change shit drastically, dramatically.”

Sean vows in the song that his focus these days are on purpose and progression. His artistry is excellently executed in his latest project and has fans wanting for more. I Decided is no doubt Big Sean’s best work to date and is definitely a must listen for hip-hop heads and listeners everywhere.

I give the album five out of five stars.

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.