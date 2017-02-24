Fire on Chestnut and W. 7th street

Close Chico Firefighters using all methods to tackle the fire on Chestnut and W. 7th street Photo credit: George Johnston Chico Firefighters using all methods to tackle the fire on Chestnut and W. 7th street Photo credit: George Johnston

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Savannah Epstein woke her boyfriend up and told him they needed to leave their apartment, the house next to them had caught fire.

Epstein says at 4 a.m she heard people breaking into house. She began hearing more noise from the house two hours later. Epstein’s downstairs neighbors came upstairs soon after to warn her about what was going on next door.

“It was scary,” Epstein said. “I was more worried that our house was going to catch fire and we were going to lose everything.”

Joseph Bruce was hoping to beat the morning gym rush when he stumbled upon the blaze. He saw one firetruck trying to battle the then little flame and parked his car to watch as more firefighters arrived.

“It’s been going for a long time,” Bruce said. “It keeps catching on and going out and coming back on. It’s pretty crazy.”

Chico Fire Department eventually defeated the fire and everyone affected by the morning’s events were able to return home.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.