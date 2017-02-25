House on 7th and Chestnut Streets excavated

Chico Fire and Police Department were still working at the scene of the 7th and Chestnut Streets house fire.

The excavation of the house took place throughout the afternoon shortly after the fire was put out, causing no harm to surrounding structures.

No injuries have been reported.

“So far, we have not found anyone inside the house,” Police Officer, Travis Stele said.

The crew’s objective is to make sure nothing else flares up.

“The homeowner is paying to have the house excavated,” Stele said.

