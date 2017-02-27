President Hutchinson’s upcoming inauguration

President Hutchinson. Photo Courtesy of Chico State

President Gayle Hutchinson will be inaugurated March 3 in Laxson Auditorium.

The ceremony is from 10-11 a.m.

A limited number of seats is available, and they are on a first come, first served basis.

Free tickets are available at the University Box Office located at the corner of Third and Chestnut Streets.

The box office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.