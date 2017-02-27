Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium

Graffiti was discovered outside of Laxson Auditorium on Thursday and Friday morning.

Callers reported that there was vandalism on the pillars of the building along the front entrance.

Both the graffiti incidents appeared to contain sexually explicit language, as well as an inappropriate word.

“It was written in chalk, and if we find anything offensive we report it to the police,” said Durban Sayers, Interim Director of the Facilities Management Services.

Management services only took a few moments to clean up the chalk and remove it from the pillars.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.