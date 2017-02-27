The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium

Laxson+Auditorium.+Photo+credit%3A+Jafet+Serrato
Laxson Auditorium. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Laxson Auditorium. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Laxson Auditorium. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Jafet Serrato
February 27, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Graffiti was discovered outside of Laxson Auditorium on Thursday and Friday morning.

Callers reported that there was vandalism on the pillars of the building along the front entrance.

Both the graffiti incidents appeared to contain sexually explicit language, as well as an inappropriate word.

“It was written in chalk, and if we find anything offensive we report it to the police,” said Durban Sayers, Interim Director of the Facilities Management Services.

Management services only took a few moments to clean up the chalk and remove it from the pillars.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium

    Breaking News

    President Hutchinson’s upcoming inauguration

  • Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium

    Breaking News

    Man sells stolen goods while car jacking

  • Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium

    Breaking News

    House on 7th and Chestnut Streets excavated

  • Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium

    Breaking News

    Fire on Chestnut and W. 7th street

  • Breaking News

    A.S. election information sessions start next week

  • Breaking News

    CSU chancellor comments on immigration

  • Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium

    Breaking News

    City council rejects sanctuary city proposal

  • Breaking News

    Caffeinated Cats podcast addresses party school reputation

  • Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium

    Breaking News

    $96,000 project in place to decrease traffic issues

  • Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium

    Breaking News

    Chico State Portal crashes over the weekend

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Vandalism at Laxson Auditorium