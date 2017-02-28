’Cats dominate a win over East Bay





After a 2-0 win over Cal State East Bay Pioneers in the first game of a doubleheader the ’Cats offense exploded for 11 runs in the second game for a convincing 11-5 win. While the ’Cats gathered nine hits, the offense was helped out by East Bay’s carelessness.

The ’Cats, led by sophomore outfielder Ari Marsh’s three RBIs, traded runs with East Bay in the first inning and would give up a second run in the top of the second before exploding for five runs in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back.

With runners on second and third base, the ’Cats got two runs after Megan Bowley and infielder Karli Skowrup both scored following errors from the East Bay defense on what should’ve been a routine out following a grounder from Sarah Galaviz.

Cailin Garmon scored four runs, and Galaviz came around to score after two more errors from the East Bay defense.

The home team did not need help adding their next two runs after Marsh hit a two RBI double down the right field line.

Pitcher Samantha Mulock closed the door on the East Bay offense after that, only giving up one hit over the last two innings and pick up the win for the Wildcats.

The team hopes to continue its great start to the season March 3 and 4 against Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson.

Marc Wilson can be reached at [email protected] or @mwilsonsports on Twitter.