’Cats win big in the Bay

Filed under Basketball, Sports

The Chico State Men’s Basketball team heads into the postseason with a new-found momentum.

After putting up 78 points in their victory over Cal State East Bay Friday, the Chico State men’s basketball team stayed red hot and scored 72 points in its 72-57 victory over Cal State Monterey Bay.

The ’Cats dominated every part of this game. Led by starting guards Jalen McFerren and Robert Duncan, the ’Cats ended the first-half with a 41-28 lead while shooting an impressive 50 percent.

Duncan made three baskets in the opening 5 minutes of the second half and a breakaway layup following a steal to keep the Wildcats rolling. The Otters would try to claw their way back into the game by scoring 11 points midway through the second half, but the ’Cats lead was already too great.

Three players, including McFerren and Duncan reacged double digits in points for the Wildcats with the bench chipping in for 22 points. Wildcats forward Justin Briggs dominated the boards collecting 9 rebounds.

The Wildcats will head into the CCAA postseason tournament Feb. 28 as number three seed in the conference.

Marc Wilson can be reached at [email protected] or @mwilsonsports on Twitter