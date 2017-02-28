Parking garage closing for President Hutchinson’s inauguration
February 28, 2017
President Gayle Hutchinson might cause some members of the Chico State community to spend more time looking for parking on Friday.
Her inauguration happening that day will cause parts of the parking garage on Chestnut and Second Streets to close, according to an email from Director of University Engagement Stephen Cummins.
Cummins said the garage will be closed for G and F/S parking passes, but open for R1 passes during the morning. This was done to accommodate the influx of guests coming for the event.
Other City of Chico parking lots will not be affected by Hutchinson’s inauguration.
George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.
