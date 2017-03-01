Fght for the right to create
March 1, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Community
SOTA Production’s Artists’ Rights Rally at the 1078 Gallery Feb. 24, was a success. People gathered at the quaint setting for a fun night of activism and live music. Student artists Justin Kolas, MAWD, and KLEZ performed for an eager crowd. Intermittently, Blake Morgan, who is on tour for his #IRespectMusic campaign, would tell the story of his involvement in pay equality for performers on the radio. At the end, he himself performed alongside fellow labelmate, Janita. The night was inspiring and upbeat to say the least.
