Fght for the right to create

Close MAWD performs at the 1078 Gallery for the #irespectmusic event Photo credit: Natasha Doron MAWD performs at the 1078 Gallery for the #irespectmusic event Photo credit: Natasha Doron

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SOTA Production’s Artists’ Rights Rally at the 1078 Gallery Feb. 24, was a success. People gathered at the quaint setting for a fun night of activism and live music. Student artists Justin Kolas, MAWD, and KLEZ performed for an eager crowd. Intermittently, Blake Morgan, who is on tour for his #IRespectMusic campaign, would tell the story of his involvement in pay equality for performers on the radio. At the end, he himself performed alongside fellow labelmate, Janita. The night was inspiring and upbeat to say the least.