A safe space to have fun

Close Photo credit: Abigail Jones Photo credit: Abigail Jones

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

After the election presidential election, many people in the LGBTQ community, including those who live in Chico, felt many emotions including anger, fear and sadness. These feelings in excess lead to exhaustion and despair. But sometimes, it’s okay to have fun, even in times of crisis. The A.S. Gender & Sexuality Equity Center and Stonewall Alliance of Chico understand the need to have fun. They are hosting two upcoming events: the Queersino and the Masqueerade. Both events are being hosted at the Chico Women’s Center, and will have a shared theme, “Golden Roaring ’20s.”

“We collaborated with the theme and decorating,” said April Abarrondo, PR intern for Stonewall Alliance.

“Collaborating with Stonewall Alliance is a great way to show unity between the queer resources in town that cater mainly to students and to community,” said Margot Van der Bie, Queer Program Coordinator at GSEC.

The Queersino will be held, March 2. The event will have standard casino card games such as Texas Hold ‘Em, as well as other card games like Go Fish and Uno. Guests can also expect to play arcade style games like Mario Kart and Guitar Hero. Winners of these games will receive a raffle ticket, and have the chance to win prizes donated by members of the community and local businesses.

The Masqueerade is taking place March 3. The night will start off with performances by local drag performers and will feature burlesque dancers while guests can dance to a local DJ. A suggested donation of $5 will go to Stonewall to help fund the many programs and resources the center provides to the Chico community.

One big difference between the Queersino and the Masqueerade, is the Queersino will have alcohol-free refreshments and is co-hosted by the Campus Alcohol and Drug Education Center. Meanwhile, the Masqueerade is for ages 18 and up with a bar available for guests 21 and older.

“We want to make sure we’re holding safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community who may be under 21, or who have struggled with addiction and are in recovery or are just uncomfortable with various substances being at events,” Van der Bie said.

What both the Queersino and Masqueerade can do for LGBTQ people in Chico is provide a space to have fun during a time where many are afraid. Having an opportunity to have fun can alleviate some of the pressure many people are feeling.

“Please come. Some people are afraid of being outed or associated with the center. You don’t have to tell us what you identify as, you can just walk in and be a part of the community,” Abarrondo said.

“There are very real fears out there that next couple years hold for folks. I think it’s really important to hold space and maybe take a break from that and enjoy community,” Van der Bie said.

Adrianna McCain can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.