Wildcat of the Week: Ari Marsh

The Wildcats softball team is off to a red hot start this season and sophomore outfielder Ari Marsh is a rising star on campus. After appearing in 53 games last season as a Freshman, Marsh elevated her game this season and is one of the team’s biggest offensive weapons. The Wildcats Right Fielder is currently batting .464 and leads the team with 10 RBIs.

What is behind the teams impressive 8 – 1 start to the season?

“We are a very hard working team both on and off the field. I see the effort in the weight room and players willing to show up to practice early to get better. As a team we had a retreat before the season to get to know each other better and create a healthy environment that is leading to our success.”







What do you bring to the field everyday?

“I am a team player and always willing to do the little things like moving runners over to help this team. I believe I am resilient and willing to bounce back because I want to leave this team as a better person. I want this experience to lead to success in other things later in life.”

What are the goals for the rest of the 2017 season?

“Last season we lost in regionals to Humboldt state. We set the standard pretty high this season and we want to get back there and this time take the next step.”

Steven Hennessy can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_sports on Twitter.