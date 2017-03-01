Elephants may find a safe haven in Tehema County

The Elephant Conservation and Welfare club, may build a collaborative academic relationship with the Tembo Preserve.

“The Tembo Preserve is in the making right now, it’s still going through their approval process and the students will have the opportunity (if the Tembo Preserve becomes approved) to build a collaborative relationship,” said Rebecca Brunelli, Co Advisor of the Elephant Welfare and Conservation Club.

The club plans to continue to encourage elephant awareness even if the preserve is not approved. Students from a variety of majors on campus will be able to conduct research.

“I feel like it’s important for students to be involved in something big like that because in the future Chico could have a name for itself and its great that students are involved in research,” said student Brittany Munoz, President of the Elephant Conservation and Welfare club.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on twitter