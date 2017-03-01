Humans of Chico State

“When I graduated high school I was lost. I didn’t know what was expected of me. I didn’t really know where to go. I didn’t really feel that my high school had prepared me well for the transition to higher secondary education. So I ended up going to two different community colleges: Santa Anna and Mount San Jacinto in my hometown. I took about two semesters just feeling things out and figuring out where I needed to go. Meanwhile I apprenticed at a tattoo shop in my hometown. When it finally came time to transfer, I looked at my options and decided on Chico State because the environment surrounding the school—the access to nature and wildlife—I am an avid outdoorsman so it was an easy choice. Considering I wanted to become a history major and the fact (Chico State) has one of the best credential programs on the West Coast made it a very easy choice to attend school here,” said senior history major, Travis Prendergast.