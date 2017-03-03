Motorcycle accident leads to several collisions

Police cars lined up following incident Photo credit: Brittany Mcclintock

A motorcycle collision took place on Friday, leaving one individual with major injuries.

The incident took place on the 99 with traffic headed northbound. The traffic ahead of the motorcycle abruptly slowed down, causing the motorcycle to collide into a vehicle (Mercedes). The Mercedes then spun out of control and collided with one more vehicle.

The individual on the motorcycle dealt with major injuries and was transported to Enloe medical center. No other injuries were reported, according to a Chico Police press release.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter