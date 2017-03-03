The student news site of California State University, Chico

University prepares for budget cuts, plans for future

Chico State's Kendall Hall. Photo courtesy of David Mcvicker

Daniel Wright
March 3, 2017
The University Budget Committee met to review Chico State’s budget in relation to the budget released by the Gov. Jerry Brown.

Governor Brown’s state budget allocates $157.2 million in recurring state funding, with no planned one-time funding.

The CSU Board of Trustees has requested that $343.7 million be allocated to the CSU system. This leaves a $167.7 million shortfall in the CSU budget.

Gov, Brown’s budget is due to be revised in May which might affect the projected budget shortfalls.

The Committee also reviewed the projected new student numbers that would be coming in Fall 2017. The goal number of resident students targets 15,197 students. The committee has also projected the numbers if there were to be a 1 percent increase in enrollment.

On the committee’s agenda was also to review the deferred maintenance of Chico State’s buildings. The committee estimates that $290 million will be needed in facility renewal projects over the next ten years.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

