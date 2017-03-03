Photo of the day
March 3, 2017
Junior liberal studies major Malia Myricks takes a break by listening to music while watching the water travel through the Big Chico Creek.
(In order from right to left) Environmental science major Peter Angelonides, social science major William Brown, and journalism major Yaritza Ayon pose in front of the KCSC Radio table to promote Chico State’s student-owned and operated radio station.
