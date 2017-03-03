The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Photo of the day

Photo+credit%3A+Jenny+Salazar
Photo credit: Jenny Salazar

Photo credit: Jenny Salazar

Photo credit: Jenny Salazar

Jenny Salazar
March 3, 2017
Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Junior liberal studies major Malia Myricks takes a break by listening to music while watching the water travel through the Big Chico Creek.

(In order from right to left) Environmental science major Peter Angelonides, social science major William Brown, and journalism major Yaritza Ayon pose in front of the KCSC Radio table to promote Chico State’s student-owned and operated radio station.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Photo of the day

    Multimedia

    Photo of the day

  • Photo of the day

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Girlfriend’s Day’ leaves much to be desired

  • Photo of the day

    Features

    Humans of Chico State

  • Photo of the day

    Multimedia

    “20th Century Women” yields Oscar worthy quality

  • Photo of the day

    Multimedia

    The Orion Vol. 78 Issue 6

  • Photo of the day

    Multimedia

    The Orion Vol. 78 Issue 5

  • Photo of the day

    Multimedia

    The Orion Vol. 78 Issue 4

  • Photo of the day

    Multimedia

    The Orion Vol. 78 Issue 3

  • Photo of the day

    Multimedia

    The Orion Vol. 78 Issue 2

  • Photo of the day

    Multimedia

    The Orion Vol. 78 Issue 1

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Photo of the day