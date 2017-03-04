Podcasts worth listening to

Many of us in this confusing yet thrilling period of our lives are searching for a source of inspiration. Sometimes this inspiration comes in the form of a podcast. What is so profound and exciting about this new age medium is that it weaves this expansive web of story-tellers, and idea-sharers together in a way that could more empathetic and intimately connected to the world. A few of the following podcasts are one of the many that offer new life perspectives and inspiration to all hearts open to receiving it.

Modern Love

The popular New York Times column-gone-podcast is an archive of personal essays on love—the tumultuous wonder of it. However, the stories are not limited to solely romantic love. There are podcasts on grief, platonic love, love for one’s children, pets, self, neighbor—the list goes on. Each narrative is told by a different well-known actor so emotion is communicated in such a way that it makes the listener feel like they are hearing the story from the actual writer. Anybody seeking guidance in their relationships should look here because “Modern Love” is an embodiment of the human condition and the transformative power of love.

Strangers

This collection of podcasts is inspired by the chance encounters with people that change us, hurt us and move us—the people who leave a lasting mark on the lives of those they touch. The platform reminds its audience to keep an open mind because most of the stories do not go the way one would expect. A more recent episode titled “The People Next Door,” tells the stories of undocumented Mexican immigrants and their experiences with both liberals and conservatives. Strangers opens up hot-button issues like immigration for discussion. In their podcast they channel empathy and understanding for all sides involved. While in such a tense political climate, this podcast urges its audience to open their minds and hearts.

Mortified

Adults share their most personal diary entries from their youth. This hilarious podcast addresses the most embarrassing and awkward parts of growing up. While the stories are often funny, they are also sentimental and relay messages of hope. In the episode, “How Not To Masturbate (And Other Hollow Victories),” three Christian narrators talk about their experiences with sexual frustration and the shame or shamelessness (in some cases) imbued by masturbation. As an ensemble, the stories express that masturbation is natural and not something to be embarrassed about. “Mortified” is the perfect spot for acceptance.

These three podcasts are not only entertaining and thought-provoking but are useful in navigating the complexities of life and human nature.

Anisha Brady can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.