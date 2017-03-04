’Cats still winning in SoCal





After winning the first game of its double header with Dominguez Hills in six innings by a score of 8-0, the Wildcats followed that up with an 8-3 victory in the second game.

The ‘Cats started the game off with a run in the first inning before giving up two in the second inning. In the top of the third inning the ‘Cats strike for 3 runs taking the lead back and never trailed again.

After Rachel DeHart grounded out to open the inning, Sarah Galaviz and Kristin Worley secured back to back walks before Ari Marsh unleashed a triple down the right field line scoring two runs giving the Wildcats a 3-2 lead. Outfielder Megan Bowley inflicted further damage with a single to bring score Marsh.

The Toros added a run in the bottom of the third inning before Wildcats starting pitcher Samantha Mulock went into shut down mode and shut out the Toros over the last four innings. Mulock pitched a complete game going all seven innings, striking out two batters while only give up 2 earned runs and improves her record to 2-1. The red-hot offense gave Mulock more adding runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

Marsh and Worley were the fantastic in the game, each collecting 2 hits in their 4 at bats. Marsh would add 3 RBIs to her stat line for the game while Worley would score a game high 3 runs. The team has started the season on fire with a record of 9-1 and a 5-1 conference record and has shown no signs of slowing down.

After wrapping up their weekend series with Dominguez Hills on Saturday the team will look to continue their dominance back at home against Stanislaus State March 10 and March 11.

Marc Wilson can be reached at [email protected] or @mwilsonsports on Twitter