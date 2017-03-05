The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

Two+vegan+carrot+cakes+with+cream+cheese+frosting+on+them.+Photo+credit%3A+Sophia+Robledo-Borowy
Two vegan carrot cakes with cream cheese frosting on them. Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy

Two vegan carrot cakes with cream cheese frosting on them. Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy

Two vegan carrot cakes with cream cheese frosting on them. Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy

Sophia Robledo-Borowy
March 5, 2017
Filed under Columns, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After receiving an abundance of absurdly sized carrots from the Pop-Up Pantry in the BMU, something delicious had to be created.

Bag-Web.jpg

A bag of carrots obtained from the BMU. Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy

Being a dessert fanatic, vegan carrot cake was the best option.

On a college student budget, I tried to pick the recipe that required to least amount of ingredients and time, while also being a delectable treat.

Ingredients

Ingredients-Web.jpg

The ingredients required to make vegan carrot cake. Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy


  • 2⅓ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1½ tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 6 tbsp flax seed meal
  • ¾ cups warm water
  • 1½ cups sugar
  • 1 cups oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 2 cups shredded carrots
  • 1 cups walnuts, chopped
  • 8 oz vegan cream cheese
  • ¼ cups margarine (softened)
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF (make sure there’s nothing inside your oven first!)
  2. Line two 8×8″ pans with parchment paper. (I got mine at the Dollar Tree)
  3. In a small bowl, combine dry ingredients (flour through salt).
  4. In a large bowl, whisk together flax seed meal and water. Beat in sugar and oil.
  5. Add vanilla and carrots and mix until combined. (make sure you thoroughly wash carrots before shredding… and make sure your peeler is facing the correct way)
  6. Add dry mix and stir until moistened.
  7. Add walnuts.
  8. Pour equal parts into pans. (make sure the parchment paper doesn’t fall and stays above all the edges of the pans)
  9. Bake for 18-20 min, or until a toothpick (or fork) comes out clean.
  10. Let cool in pans 10 minutes.
  11. Using parchment paper, lift cakes out of pans. Let cool fully on wire racks.
  12. To make Cream Cheese Frosting, beat together cream cheese and margarine. Add vanilla and powdered sugar; whip until smooth.
  13. Carefully remove parchment paper from cake and add frosting. Serve chilled.

Sophia Robledo can be reached at [email protected] or @sophhhia3 on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    Hutchinson’s promises as Chico State President

  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    The price of being a teacher

  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    Students struggling to survive

  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    Dispelling arguments against veganism

  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    Nothing ‘normal’ about gender norms

  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Feb. 27

  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    Reformation needed for executive orders

  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    Education is becoming secondary

  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    Society condemns joking

  • Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple

    Columns

    America inching toward Civil War

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple