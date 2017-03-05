Vegan carrot cake recipe made simple
After receiving an abundance of absurdly sized carrots from the Pop-Up Pantry in the BMU, something delicious had to be created.
Being a dessert fanatic, vegan carrot cake was the best option.
On a college student budget, I tried to pick the recipe that required to least amount of ingredients and time, while also being a delectable treat.
Ingredients
- 2⅓ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp salt
- 6 tbsp flax seed meal
- ¾ cups warm water
- 1½ cups sugar
- 1 cups oil
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- 1 cups walnuts, chopped
- 8 oz vegan cream cheese
- ¼ cups margarine (softened)
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 cups powdered sugar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF (make sure there’s nothing inside your oven first!)
- Line two 8×8″ pans with parchment paper. (I got mine at the Dollar Tree)
- In a small bowl, combine dry ingredients (flour through salt).
- In a large bowl, whisk together flax seed meal and water. Beat in sugar and oil.
- Add vanilla and carrots and mix until combined. (make sure you thoroughly wash carrots before shredding… and make sure your peeler is facing the correct way)
- Add dry mix and stir until moistened.
- Add walnuts.
- Pour equal parts into pans. (make sure the parchment paper doesn’t fall and stays above all the edges of the pans)
- Bake for 18-20 min, or until a toothpick (or fork) comes out clean.
- Let cool in pans 10 minutes.
- Using parchment paper, lift cakes out of pans. Let cool fully on wire racks.
- To make Cream Cheese Frosting, beat together cream cheese and margarine. Add vanilla and powdered sugar; whip until smooth.
- Carefully remove parchment paper from cake and add frosting. Serve chilled.
Sophia Robledo can be reached at [email protected] or @sophhhia3 on Twitter.
