Woman gives CPR to a dead dog

Chico Police

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Sunday, 6:07 a.m., 1444 Magnolia Ave.

A man who came in for a heart condition was released from the E.R. and started to rant to employees that he was not being treated. He insisted that he got kicked out of Enloe and they refused to give him service.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Sunday, 11:11 a.m., 1564 E. 8th St.

The caller’s neighbor was on the driveway attempting to give CPR to a dead puppy. A vet later took the puppy to dispose of because of the concern of children in the area.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Sunday, 1:39 p.m., 1900 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.

Caller said her boyfriend was being chased by another car, but that he won’t call the police to handle the situation. Reportedly, the person chasing her boyfriend was a co-worker that was angry at him for a rumor that he slept had with his wife.

Call Type: Vandalism

Monday, 2:34 p.m., 347 Nord Ave.

A caller painted over some graffiti that was on the building on Feb. 12, now there is new graffiti on the wall.

Call Type: Threats

Monday, 2:35 p.m., 1760 Vallombrosa Ave.

A woman’s ex-boyfriend keeps contacting her and threatening to hurt her and her family. The ex-boyfriend claims that he knows gangs that will find a way to find her, even though he never visited her house.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Monday, 4:59 p.m., No location provided

A woman says that she received a call with a female crying for help. A man then answered the phone demanding for money or they would kill her or take the victim to Mexico. The caller was not provided with further instructions and the male hung up, police believe it was a fraudulent call.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday, 8:04 a.m., 851 East Ave.

A female began yelling at a man in line at Starbucks. She apparently did not want to be touched, an employee told police that she is a regular customer, but believes that her medication might be messed up sometimes.

Call Type: Subject

Tuesday, 2:36 p.m., 89 Oak Drive

A man was seen throwing chickens over his fence asking for his money back. The caller believes that the chickens he sold are in fine condition.

Call Type: Subject

Tuesday, 4:48 p.m., 2101 The Esplanade

A suspect who lives behind a liquor store is screaming at everyone in the area, because he was angry that he was evicted. He was last seen walking on The Esplanade near the Chico Nut, being verbal still.

Call Type: Threats

Tuesday, 10:43 p.m., 560 Cohasset Rd.

A caller reported that a man that appeared to be heavily drunk came into the facility, but when he was denied to stay he threatened to shoot the employees. He later threw his backpack at them and left very agitated.

University Police

Call Type: Fire Alarm

Sunday, 2:06 p.m., University Village

A fire alarm was activated when burnt food was smelled.

Call Type: Elevator Malfunction

Tuesday, 10:29 a.m., Whitney Hall

The second elevator of the building was stuck on the third floor and it would open a little and beep after.

Call Type: Disturbance

Wednesday, 8:27 a.m., Aymer Jay Hamilton

A man and woman were disturbing the peace when people could hear them verbally arguing at a restroom.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 8:18 p.m., Tennis Courts by Warner Street

Two white men were seen around the area looking at bikes.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Thursday, 10:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center

A man was seen walking with two women, they were yelling and stumbling around towards the Physical Sciences building.

Call Type: Recycling Issue

Friday, 11:14 a.m., Meriam Library

A man was seen going through the garbage at the side of the library.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.