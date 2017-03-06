The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

Whitney+Hall+dormitory.+Photo+credit%3A+George+Johnston
Whitney Hall dormitory. Photo credit: George Johnston

Whitney Hall dormitory. Photo credit: George Johnston

Whitney Hall dormitory. Photo credit: George Johnston

Jafet Serrato
March 6, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






More than 20 residential advisers were fired March 2.

The residential advisers worked in Whitney, Shasta and Lassen Halls as well as University Village.

Due to University Housing regulations, advisers are required to follow certain conduct.

Residential advisers were notified of their termination March 2 and were asked to leave their current housing by March 5, but that was later extended to March 10.

These constraints leave some advisors with very little time to vacate the resident halls and find a current home in Chico.

“I know a lot of them that have temporary homes, but there are some that might have to drop out of school,” said CJ Knoble, an RA for University Village.

There are currently 20 RAs that are fired and three that are on probation for the breach of contract.

Editor’s note: Information regarding dormitories where the terminated residential advisers lived was obtained at a meeting March 5 at Whitney Hall.  The meeting was lead by Connie Huyck, associate director for residential life and Abeer Mustafa, executive director for residential life.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Breaking News

    Woman gives CPR to a dead dog

  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Administration

    President Hutchinson talks unity at inauguration

  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Administration

    First woman president inaugurated at Chico State

  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Breaking News

    University prepares for budget cuts, plans for future

  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Breaking News

    Motorcycle accident leads to several collisions

  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Breaking News

    Gloria Steinem returns to Chico State, interacts with students

  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Breaking News

    Chico State hosts 31st Annual Student Research Competition

  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Breaking News

    Elephants may find a safe haven in Tehema County

  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Breaking News

    Parking garage closing for President Hutchinson’s inauguration

  • 20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

    Breaking News

    Budget talk at Associated Students meeting

The student news site of California State University, Chico
20 resident advisers fired, three on probation