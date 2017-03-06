20 resident advisers fired, three on probation
March 6, 2017
More than 20 residential advisers were fired March 2.
The residential advisers worked in Whitney, Shasta and Lassen Halls as well as University Village.
Due to University Housing regulations, advisers are required to follow certain conduct.
Residential advisers were notified of their termination March 2 and were asked to leave their current housing by March 5, but that was later extended to March 10.
These constraints leave some advisors with very little time to vacate the resident halls and find a current home in Chico.
“I know a lot of them that have temporary homes, but there are some that might have to drop out of school,” said CJ Knoble, an RA for University Village.
There are currently 20 RAs that are fired and three that are on probation for the breach of contract.
Editor’s note: Information regarding dormitories where the terminated residential advisers lived was obtained at a meeting March 5 at Whitney Hall. The meeting was lead by Connie Huyck, associate director for residential life and Abeer Mustafa, executive director for residential life.
Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.
