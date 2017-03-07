Department of art staff member dies at 71

The flag stands at half mast today in memory of staff member, James Kuiper. Photo credit: Gabriel Sandoval

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A retired Chico State staff member, James Kuiper died Feb. 27 at the age of 71.

Kuiper was a professor for 25 years, and was the department chair for three years in the Department of Art and Art History.

“James impacted hundreds if not thousands students lives,” said Ashley Gebb, University Spokeswoman.

James Kuiper spent most of his life teaching all over the United States and in Spain.

According to Gedd, he touched many lives and was known to be very welcoming and compassionate toward his students.

Carly Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @carlyorion on Twitter.