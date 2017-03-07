Meet the University Cabinet

The University Cabinet makes major decisions that influence the lives of students, staff and faculty everyday. Their jobs range from fundraising, managing the budget and supporting student services.

Since President Zingg’s retirement in 2016, the University Cabinet has almost been entirely replaced.



President Gayle E. Hutchinson

After holding various leadership and instructional roles at Chico State for 20 years, Gayle E. Hutchinson became president July 1. Prior to her role, she served as chairperson of the Department of Kinesiology, academic senate chair, dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and was a member of the President’s Diversity Council. Hutchinson has a bachelor’s degree in physical education, with a teacher education emphasis from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She holds a master’s in teaching analysis and curriculum development from Teachers College, Columbia University and doctorate of education in teacher education and staff development from University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Debra Larson





Debra Larson is the new provost and vice president for academic affairs starting March 1. Before serving at Chico State, Larson held positions as dean of the College of Engineering at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and chair associate dean and associate vice provost at Northern Arizona University. She holds a Ph.D. in civil engineering from Arizona State University and master’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan Technological University. Larson also received the Excellence in Civil Engineering Education Leadership Award from the American Society of Civil Engineering.

Vice President for Student Affairs Drew Calandrella





Drew Calandrella took the position as vice president for student affairs in July 2006. Before Chico State, Calandrella served as the vice president of Rowan University in New Jersey and vice president for enrollment and student academic services for Sonoma State University before that. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Master of Education in student personnel and guidance from the College of New Jersey. Calandrella completed all but a dissertation in the Higher Ed Administration doctoral program at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Vice President of Business and Finance: Three Finalists: Milton Santiago, Robbi D. Stivers and Chris Constantin





Milton Santiago served as the interim vice president for continuing education and workforce development at Lehman College, City University of New York.

Robbi D. Stivers was the executive director of the office of capital projects at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Chris Constantin is currently the assistant city manager of the city of Chico.

Vice President for University Advancement Ahmad Boura





Ahmad Boura is a native of Beirut, Lebanon and former professional soccer player. He previously served as vice president for institutional advancement at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa and at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire. Boura holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Beirut Arab University in Beirut and a M.B.A. from Franklin Pierce University. As vice president for university advancement, Boura lead Chico State’s first comprehensive capital campaign.

Vice Provost for Information Resources and Chief Information Officer Michael Schilling





Michael Schilling became vice provost and chief information officer in 2012. Schilling previously served as executive director of communications and technology services at UCLA and as senior technology officer of information technology services at UC Davis Health. Additionally, he served as director of procurement, and associate director of technology and manager of financial services at UCLA.

