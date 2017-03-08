Safety camera expansion project approved

Close Bike path near campus Photo credit: George Johnston Bike path near campus Photo credit: George Johnston

A request proposed by the Chico Police Department regarding the bike path safety cameras was approved at the Chico City Council meeting March 7.

In February 2016 the police department was able to implement safety camera’s on the bike path near campus. The cameras were funded by donations and the project received over $20,000.

Since the installation crime has drastically decreased within the bike path area.

“We show a 52 percent reduction in crime along the bike path,” Deputy Chief, Matt Madden said. “We’ve been approached to try and expand that project to try to reduce crime in other high-risk areas throughout the city.”

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter