Students petition tuition increase

Chico state students handed out voided checks to campaign against tuition increase. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Chico State students petitioned the upcoming tuition increase March 8.

Tuition is supposed to increase about $270 for the upcoming fall semester.

Chico State students along with alumni encouraged each other to sign the petition to avoid the increase.

“It affects all of us, all of us are affected. It doesn’t matter if you’re a grad or undergrad this is one of those uniting, nonpartisan issues,” said Chico State alumnus Avery Jade.



Fake voided checks were handed out and signed by students as a part of the petition campaign, along with the petition form for students to sign.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.