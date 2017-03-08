Students petition tuition increase
March 8, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Chico State students petitioned the upcoming tuition increase March 8.
Tuition is supposed to increase about $270 for the upcoming fall semester.
Chico State students along with alumni encouraged each other to sign the petition to avoid the increase.
“It affects all of us, all of us are affected. It doesn’t matter if you’re a grad or undergrad this is one of those uniting, nonpartisan issues,” said Chico State alumnus Avery Jade.
Fake voided checks were handed out and signed by students as a part of the petition campaign, along with the petition form for students to sign.
Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.