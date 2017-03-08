The student news site of California State University, Chico

City Council approves firefighters staffing request

Firefighter staffing issues, request of authorization for extra personnel. Photo Courtesy of Bill Hack.

Alejandra Fraga
March 8, 2017
Chico City Council voted on a proposition made by the Chico Fire Department to bring on three full-time positions for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The proposal was approved on a 4-3 vote.

The positions will be supported by the existing department operating budget, coming from internal department savings.

“Minimum daily staffing will stay the same,” Fire Chief, Bill Hack said.

Further discussion will continue regarding the staffing issue within the fire department once budget allocations are made.

“I would further ask we direct staff to see if there are any funds to increase the fire department staffing… I only suggest that because I know there is money in the budget that is not being allocated,” said Council Member, Ann Schwab.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter

