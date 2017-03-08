The student news site of California State University, Chico

City council moves to prohibit commercialized pot

Chico City Council meeting. Photo credit: Bianca Quilantan

Daniel Wright
March 8, 2017
Chico City Council voted to prohibit commercialized pot at their meeting March 7.

On Nov. 9, California legalized recreational marijuana use for adults over the age of 21. Under proposition 64, outlined by the City Attorney, Chico cannot:

· Prohibit the recreational use for adults of 21

· Prohibit the Cultivation for recreational use

· Impose taxes on personal cultivation

Mayor Sean Morgan created a motion regarding the issue. The motion included plans to preclude commercial marijuana activities including dispensaries, transportation and sale for any use within city limits.

The motion passed along with another motion, by Andrew Coolidge, prohibiting the outdoor cultivation of recreational marijuana.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

