City council moves to prohibit commercialized pot

Close Chico City Council meeting. Photo credit: Bianca Quilantan Chico City Council meeting. Photo credit: Bianca Quilantan

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chico City Council voted to prohibit commercialized pot at their meeting March 7.

On Nov. 9, California legalized recreational marijuana use for adults over the age of 21. Under proposition 64, outlined by the City Attorney, Chico cannot:

· Prohibit the recreational use for adults of 21

· Prohibit the Cultivation for recreational use

· Impose taxes on personal cultivation

Mayor Sean Morgan created a motion regarding the issue. The motion included plans to preclude commercial marijuana activities including dispensaries, transportation and sale for any use within city limits.

The motion passed along with another motion, by Andrew Coolidge, prohibiting the outdoor cultivation of recreational marijuana.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.