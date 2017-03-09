If your life was a Wes Anderson film

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Nico, The Velvet Underground, painted skies and an eccentric pastel ensemble are the ingredients needed to make a Wes Anderson storybook-like film. Unfortunately, Wes Anderson did not direct your life as much as you wish he did. For the days that leave you in a haze and wishing you ran away with your crush like in Moonrise Kingdom, this playlist will amplify your Wes Anderson daydreams and turn them into a soundtrack for your life.