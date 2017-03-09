‘The Bullshit Queen’ shows her inspiration

Close Masloski performing at an ACLU/Planned Parenthood benefit concert Masloski performing at an ACLU/Planned Parenthood benefit concert

Brittany Masloski likes to sing. She also likes to travel and raise pigs. Her unshackled persona and drive for spontaneity truly sets her apart from other musicians.

“I think I’m going to try this whole starving artist thing,” Masloski said. “Fame doesn’t really appeal to me. If I could support myself by just playing in bars, coffee shops, lounges and restaurants, I’d be totally fine with that.”

Masloski is the marriage of zeal and simplicity, striving for eccentric experiences while living an honest, hardworking life. She took up a job at a pig farm this past year to support herself and her musical endeavors.

“I learned that I love taking care of animals. I’ve gotten really attached to pigs that were raised to slaughter and that has inspired my music. It’s cathartic to write about painful experiences like that,” Masloski said.

The farm has served as a tranquil place of creation for Masloski. There, she writes about the complexities of love, loss and happiness.

In her song, “Bullshit” she expresses the frustrations of a fluctuant love:

”You’re tryna bullshit me

Well I’m the bullshit queen.

You think I don’t know what you’re doing to me?

I’ll lay down my love until you’ve had enough.

Then I’m gone out the door

And leave you with what’s left with me.”

“I usually write the music first and then the lyrics. I am terrible at writing lyrics and I don’t consider myself a good writer. I just write about the things that happen to me,” said Masloski.

Her barefaced lyrics and sound reminiscent of Amy Winehouse occasionally leave listeners in stunned silence. Anybody who has seen Masloski perform would understand her talent and strong stage presence.

Masloski has worked alongside other up and coming artists like KLEZ not only in Chico, but at numerous venues in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She will be joining him and MAWD on their tour through Scandinavia this April and will be moving to Alaska afterward to throw herself into a new musical adventure.

“I usually go with the flow and let life happen to me but the decisions you make everyday directly effect your life in the future. I’m not scared of the future because I make choices based off of what feels healthy and right at the time, which will inevitably lead me to the right place eventually,” Masloski said.

Her deeply rooted optimism enables her to live presently and focus on what truly matters to her in life: music and pigs.

Masloski’s next event will be the Songwriters’ Evening at the 1078 gallery March 16th. She can be found on Instagram @jazzcabbage_

Anisha Brady can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.