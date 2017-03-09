Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

Close A Police Advisory Community Board meeting was held at 441 Main St. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato A Police Advisory Community Board meeting was held at 441 Main St. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

The number of total crimes in Chico decreased by five percent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to the Police Community Advisory Board meeting.

Violence and property crimes decreased by more than 220 from 2015 to 2016.

Chief of Police Michael O’ Brien said that during his tenure in the department he has not seen a decrease in homicide for a long time.

“This is the first year in a two year period that we haven’t had a homicide,” O’Brien said.

In 2015 there were only two homicides, but in the meeting, members of the council noted that this was still a high number of crimes.

Around 25 people attended the meeting and 14 of them were neighbors concerned about their neighborhood at 14th Street.

“We hope we can stop any drug activity and decrease the crime rate,” said Megan MacQuarrie a resident of that neighborhood.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.