The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

A+Police+Advisory+Community+Board+meeting+was+held+at+441+Main+St.+Photo+credit%3A+Jafet+Serrato
A Police Advisory Community Board meeting was held at 441 Main St. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

A Police Advisory Community Board meeting was held at 441 Main St. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

A Police Advisory Community Board meeting was held at 441 Main St. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Jafet Serrato
March 9, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The number of total crimes in Chico decreased by five percent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to the Police Community Advisory Board meeting.

Violence and property crimes decreased by more than 220 from 2015 to 2016.

Chief of Police Michael O’ Brien said that during his tenure in the department he has not seen a decrease in homicide for a long time.

“This is the first year in a two year period that we haven’t had a homicide,” O’Brien said.

In 2015 there were only two homicides, but in the meeting, members of the council noted that this was still a high number of crimes.

Around 25 people attended the meeting and 14 of them were neighbors concerned about their neighborhood at 14th Street.

“We hope we can stop any drug activity and decrease the crime rate,” said Megan MacQuarrie a resident of that neighborhood.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    C-SPAN visits Chico State

  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    Students petition tuition increase

  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    City Council approves firefighters staffing request

  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    City council moves to prohibit commercialized pot

  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    Safety camera expansion project approved

  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    The Orion named best large college newspaper in California

  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    Department of art staff member dies at 71

  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    Resident advisers fired for partying, underage drinking

  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    20 resident advisers fired, three on probation

  • Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

    Breaking News

    Woman gives CPR to a dead dog

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Crime rates drop, but is it enough?