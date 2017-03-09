Protesters march for sanctuary city





Filed under Community, News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

After the Chico City Council voted “no” to making Chico a sanctuary city on Feb. 28, protesters marched through downtown Chico on March 4 in response. There were over one hundred people in the Chico city plaza on March 4. The event was sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The event was organized by Chico State alumna Shelby Chase.

“The conservatives voted no and there was a little disrespect behind their no,” Chase said. Four of the seven City Council members voted against putting it on the agenda including Chico Mayor Sean Morgan. Chase explained that their hope is to get the City Council to place the issue on the agenda at their meeting on March 7 and then eventually make Chico a sanctuary city.

If Chico were to become a sanctuary city that would prevent local law enforcement or municipal personnel from asking about someone’s citizenship status or disclosing that status to immigration enforcement. It would also guarantee that all immigrants can use city services freely.

Casey Parks, the vice president of the Chico State Democrats club, planned to attend the event. “Setting up sanctuary cities in Chico are probably the best way we can send a message in our opinion at the local level,” Parks said.

“If anyone in Chico is against making our community a sanctuary city, then they are on the wrong side of history,” Parks said.

Various speakers took the stage in front of the crowd including Ali Knight, a member of the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico.

“The idea that people do not belong here started a long time ago and it started with the indigenous native people,” said Knight. After the speakers finished at 10:30 p.m. the crowd marched to the Chico Women’s Club while chanting, “our people, our nation, abolish deportation.”