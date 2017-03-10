‘Logan’ slashes superhero tropes

The long-awaited next chapter in the Wolverine series, “Logan” was released March 3. Finally, a Wolverine movie that gets the “R” rating this series deserves.

The film, however, doesn’t have much of a traditional superhero movie vibe. It’s depressing and feels like real life. More along the lines of heroes down on their luck. Logan gives the viewers an emotional side of the characters.

The movie is set when almost all the mutants have been wiped out and Logan, who is slowly losing his healing ability, is lying low with two other mutants. These two are Professor X, who has developed Alzheimer’s and cannot control his strong telepathic powers and X-23, also known as Laura. Logan has to help this young girl get to safety across the border as she is in danger as a result of being a mutant with potential.

Logan shows a different side to Hugh Jackman’s character and focuses more on his feelings and emotions towards life including his interactions with Laura. However, even with the grim feel this film still has high action scenes and amazing face off fights. With only a few cinematic flaws involving how some of the action sequences were shot and acting ability, this movie is a big step up for marvel and a great way to close Hugh Jackman’s legacy.

I highly recommend Logan to anyone looking for a film that transcends the traditional tropes of the superhero movie genre.

Overall rating 4.5/5

Abigail Jones can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.