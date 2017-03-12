The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Budget process half complete

CAUSE+System+Budget+Process+Photo+credit%3A+Daniel+Wright
CAUSE System Budget Process Photo credit: Daniel Wright

CAUSE System Budget Process Photo credit: Daniel Wright

CAUSE System Budget Process Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Daniel Wright
March 12, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The CSU system is halfway through the budget process for the 2017-18 financial year.

The Board of Trustees meeting is the next step, where the board will vote on the proposed tuition increase.

The budget should be revised and implemented in June.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    Man throws fruit at drivers

  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    C-SPAN visits Chico State

  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    Students petition tuition increase

  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    City Council approves firefighters staffing request

  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    City council moves to prohibit commercialized pot

  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    Safety camera expansion project approved

  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    The Orion named best large college newspaper in California

  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    Department of art staff member dies at 71

  • Budget process half complete

    Breaking News

    Resident advisers fired for partying, underage drinking

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Budget process half complete