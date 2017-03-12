Budget process half complete

The CSU system is halfway through the budget process for the 2017-18 financial year.

The Board of Trustees meeting is the next step, where the board will vote on the proposed tuition increase.

The budget should be revised and implemented in June.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.