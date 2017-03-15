SFAC funding is suspended for spring 2017

A special Bell Memorial Union Committee meeting passed the motion by a 4:3 vote to suspend financing for the Sustainability Funding Allocation Committee for the remaining spring 2017 semester.

Due to problems with the understanding of policies, codes and procedures, the SFAC wants to refresh these codes to make them efficient and outline how this budget can be spent. This reserve will obtain in SFAC’s personal account and will not be placed towards any other projects on campus for the time being.

SFAC, is tasked with disbursing these funds that come from Student Union fees, to student projects and other sustainable needs with the remaining money. With funds on hold, this will affect groups interested in sustainable projects. The Bell Memorial Union Committee had to make a tough decision to ensure SFAC runs properly with the new set of policies and codes that will come underway.

“Unfortunately pausing the funding cycle for this semester does mean certain groups that were interested in putting on a sustainable project won’t be able to go for funding. But with this change I hope it brings a more efficient SFAC that allows them to really embrace a role and give them direction,” said Andrew Roberts, vice president of facilities and services committee.

Funding will be brought back next semester. Roberts said changing the codes will allow SFAC a new direction towards more recognition and time to recognize valuable procedures.

“This is a step on BMUG and the AS’ part to really make sure we’re being as transparent as possible and make sure that by giving our codes, policies and procedures an update and refresh,” Roberts said.

“It really gives us a chance to make sure that we’re being good stewards of student dollars,” Roberts said. “Also, making sure that student dollars are going into projects and students who want to make a difference on campus and to really reiterate our value to sustainability.”

Karen Limones can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.