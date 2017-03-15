CSU system’s 75 million dollar graduation initiative
March 15, 2017
Currently, the 2025 graduation initiative is unfunded in the CSU system’s budget, but a proposed 5 percent tuition increase system-wide would fully fund the 75-million-dollar program.
This initiative is a program created to increase the graduation rates for freshmen and transfer students. It aims to close the achievement gap by 2025.
In July, Governor Brown allocated a one-time amount of 35 million dollars, contingent on all CSU creating plans to increase graduation rates.
Chico State’s plan aims to increase graduation rates for:
· Freshman 6-Year Graduation 64-74 percent
· Freshman 4-Year Graduation 26-41 percent
· Transfer 2-Year Graduation 31-43 percent
· Transfer 4-Year Graduation 76-86 percent
And to narrow the achievement gap:
· Gap – Underrepresented Minority 9 percent to 0 percent
· Gap – Pell 10 percent to 0 percent
In the plan, approved by President Hutchinson, Chico state outlined both long-term and short-term plans to reach their proposed goals. The plans create a total cost of 1.3 million dollars.
