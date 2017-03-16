College of Business professor dies, Chico State lowers flag in his honor

David Heinze, a retired College of Business professor, died on March 3 at the age of 75.

Heinze taught at Chico State for 30 years, retiring in July 2001. He kept teaching during the next three years though the Faculty Early Retirement Program, which allowed him to teach one semester per year.

While teaching, Heinze wrote three textbooks in addition to multiple peer-reviewed journal articles.

“When he spoke, in his soft and even-mannered tone, everyone listened,” Professor Curt DeBerg said. “I will always remember his kind and gentle spirit, which he has passed on to his wonderful children.”

Heinze was born June 30, 1941, in Patterson, New Jersey. He grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. The former Chico State professor earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Arizona State University, a master’s degree in actuarial science from the University of Wisconsin, and a doctorate in management science from Arizona State University. He began teaching at the Rochester Institute of Technology and several other colleges before being hired at Chico State in 1981.

When not teaching or home schooling his four children, Heinze served as as a pastor of Trinity Baptist Church and interim pastor of Orland Evangelical Free Church.

Heinze is survived by his wife, Sandra Heinze; children Timothy and Anne Heinze, Nathan and Danny Heinze, Bethany and Tim Kizirian, and Christian and Katherine Heinze.

On March 16, the Chico State university flag will be lowered in his honor.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.