The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

Juan+Campos+sentenced+to+180+days+in+jail+after+killing+Nikolas+Klein.+Photo+credit%3A+Trevor+Ryan
Juan Campos sentenced to 180 days in jail after killing Nikolas Klein. Photo credit: Trevor Ryan

Juan Campos sentenced to 180 days in jail after killing Nikolas Klein. Photo credit: Trevor Ryan

Juan Campos sentenced to 180 days in jail after killing Nikolas Klein. Photo credit: Trevor Ryan

Jafet Serrato
March 16, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






An alumni of Chico State was sentenced to jail March 15 for the death of another student, Nikolas Klein.

Juan Campos, 23, who now resides in Santa Rosa, plead guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, according to a Butte County District attorney.

Campos had a blood alcohol level of .14 when he struck Klein at the intersection of Chestnut and West 7th Street.

The incident occurred March 28, 2015 around 8 p.m., when Campos was driving 45 mph in a 25 mph area.

Klein died 35 minutes later.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    Geography professor dies at 93

  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    College of Business professor dies, Chico State lowers flag in his honor

  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    Tuition increase would fund $75 million Graduation Initiative

  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    Housing available to grads’ guests

  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    Safeway cuts hours due to theft

  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    CSU reviews budget before voting on tuition increase

  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    Man throws fruit at drivers

  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    C-SPAN visits Chico State

  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

  • Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

    Breaking News

    Students petition tuition increase

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash