Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash
March 16, 2017
An alumni of Chico State was sentenced to jail March 15 for the death of another student, Nikolas Klein.
Juan Campos, 23, who now resides in Santa Rosa, plead guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, according to a Butte County District attorney.
Campos had a blood alcohol level of .14 when he struck Klein at the intersection of Chestnut and West 7th Street.
The incident occurred March 28, 2015 around 8 p.m., when Campos was driving 45 mph in a 25 mph area.
Klein died 35 minutes later.
