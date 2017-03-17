The student news site of California State University, Chico

Mental Health First-Aid at Chico State

The Campus Alcohol and Drug Education center will be offering free mental health training. Photo courtesy of the CADEC Facebook page.

Jacqueline Morales
March 17, 2017
The Campus Alcohol and Drug Education Center offers Mental Health First-Aid Certification at Chico State.

The training will be April 4th and 12th, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., in Colusa Hall 100B. Both dates must be attended in order to receive national certification.

Students, staff and faculty will be able to learn about common warning signs, and risk factors for mental health and substance use problems with a total cost of $25 per person.

“It’s not to solve their problems but to be their first point of intervention and how to further them to resources that could help them,” said Brittany Wilkerson, student assistant at the CADEC office who has obtained her certification.

For more information contact the Campus Alcohol and Drug Education Center at (530) 898-6450 or [email protected]

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.

