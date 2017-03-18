The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

Projected+Student+Populations+Photo+credit%3A+Daniel+Wright
Projected Student Populations Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Projected Student Populations Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Projected Student Populations Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Daniel Wright
March 18, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico State is projecting their anticipated new student’s population for fall 2017.

According to the numbers put out at the previous University Budget meeting, Chico State, using numbers from previous years estimates that in fall 2017 there will be 17,371 total students, with 16,778 of those students being residents.

Based on previous growth and the number of applicants that accept their offer to Chico State, it is estimated that there will be 4,900 incoming freshmen to Chico.

These numbers were discussed at the most recent University Budget Committee meeting, and are used to estimate revenues and expenses in the fall 2017 budget.

The President’s office also approved a one percent increase in the estimates of students coming to Chico to predict possible growth.

They also estimate that there will be 431 new credential, graduate and post-baccalaureate students arriving in the fall.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    Teenager threatens boy with BB gun

  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    Mental Health First-Aid at Chico State

  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    Geography professor dies at 93

  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    College of Business professor dies, Chico State lowers flag in his honor

  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    Tuition increase would fund $75 million Graduation Initiative

  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    Housing available to grads’ guests

  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    Safeway cuts hours due to theft

  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    CSU reviews budget before voting on tuition increase

  • Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

    Breaking News

    Man throws fruit at drivers

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen