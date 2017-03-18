Teenager threatens boy with BB gun

Chico Police

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Sunday, 4:18 p.m., 653 E. 9th St.

A naked woman was defecating in a trash can near a bus stop. She started putting clothes on, but kept sitting on the trash while screaming.

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Sunday, 10:45 p.m., 401 Broadway St.

A suspect was seen walking with a stick around city plaza trying to start fights. The suspect was making laps around the fountain shouting racial slurs.

Call Type: Possession of Drugs

Monday, 9:15 a.m., 359 Humboldt Ave.

A bystander thinks that a 15-year-old girl is being sent to a bathroom filled with men for prostitution. A man and woman were last seen with the teenager.

Call Type: Person with a Gun

Monday, 6:51 p.m., 1661 Vista Verde Ave.

A suspicious juvenile put a BB gun to the head of a young boy, because he was not allowed to play at his basketball court. The father of the boy requested the juvenile to receive counselling after learning about the incident.

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Tuesday, 2:08 p.m., 2391 Cohasset Road

A female was seen driving her bike in the middle of traffic, while she was yelling explicit language at passing vehicles.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Tuesday, 10:16 p.m., 19 Ricky Ct.

A girlfriend says that her boyfriend is being stabbed by 15 people and that police should send officers to help. When officers arrived, no stab wounds were found on the man.

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Wednesday, 8:20 a.m., 1531 Esplanade

A mother is calling to report that her son is on heroin and becoming suicidal at Enloe Medical Center. She wants police to confine him, because he might be a danger to others. When police arrived, they found the boy sitting outside on a curb.

Call Type: Fight

Wednesday, 10:29 a.m., 657 Humboldt Ave.

A man and woman were seen fighting on a bridge. The man was pulling and dragging the woman’s hair and attempted to put her in the water.

Call Type: Annoying Phone Calls

Thursday, 10:16 a.m., 2068 Dr. Martin Luther King Pkwy.

A woman keeps calling Ulta Beauty, using explicit language at employers after not being hired. Police told the woman to stop contacting the business, but she threatened to alert her attorney about her discontent.

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Thursday, 11:28 p.m., 729 W. 2nd Ave.

A neighbor is threatening to kill a woman because she told him to be quiet. The suspect is banging on the backyard fence, asking if she can hear him.

University Police

Call Type: Disturbance

Saturday, 9:35 p.m., Holt Hall

A man and woman were disturbing the peace when they were seen verbally arguing. The woman told the man to get away from her, but he kept following her across campus.

Call Type: Medical Aid

Sunday, 4:26 p.m., Wrec Center

A person was found unconscious inside the lobby, but refused medical treatment.

Call Type: Hazardous Situation

Monday, 7:19 a.m., O’Connell Technology Center

A tree near the building was reported as a potential hazard since it was leaning over the building.

Call Type: Transient Call

Tuesday, 6:17 a.m., Laxson Auditorium

A homeless man was seen sleeping between a plant and wall on the north side of the building. The man was given a warning about camping on campus.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Wednesday, 4:16 p.m., W. 1st Ave.

A man made bizarre comments to the track team and coaches during practice. He was last seen walking towards campus across Warner Street.

Call Type: Disturbance

Thursday, 12:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center

A man was seen breaking off tree branches and throwing them around. The suspect also threw a water bottle at a group of people.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.