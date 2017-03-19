Doug LaMalfa remains unknown to students

Columns, Opinion

Most Chico State students know where the nearest party is or who the toughest professors are but do not know who our local congressman is.

Doug LaMalfa became the Northern California representative in 2012 and managed to secure a second term in 2016. He isn’t only responsible for Butte County, as he also represents Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.

LaMalfa is a nightmare to most students, as an extremely conservative member of Congress. He is one of the least bipartisan legislators among all representatives, according to Govtrack.

LaMalfa’s views on keeping God in the public sphere and that “abortion is a poor substitute for abstinence” are outdated. He strongly agrees with republicans to the extent that he almost has no mind of his own.

“ When most people in Chico were holding rallies against Trump and actively trying to discredit the president, their representative held his same views.”

While there’s little to debate about the topic of global warming, LaMalfa has continued to raise opposing views about it even existing. He stands along with the 56 percent of congressional Republicans who continue to believe it is a myth.

There have been several attempts by Chico residents and students to write letters to the congressman about realizing the dangerous effect that global warming is having on our planet, but none have been successful.

LaMalfa stated, “The climate of the globe has been fluctuating since God created it,” according to Thinkprogress.

The stances that LaMalfa takes are directly against science. When most people in Chico were holding rallies against Trump and actively trying to discredit the president, their representative held his same views.

LaMalfa has managed to succeed in certain areas. In 2015, his H.R. 2212 bill was signed into law. This allowed the Secretary of the Interior to take 300 acres of federal land in California into trust for Susanville Indian Rancheria.

The land that was given to the Native Americans did benefit them by giving them back what they already owned. His recent law managed to benefit the people within the county he oversees and allowed the Susanville Indian Rancheria to expand their businesses to earn more revenue.

Chico State students should be aware of who is representing the area that they are living in. Choosing not to vote and refusing to focus on issues that pertain to the community leads to people like LaMalfa getting voted into office.

Despite benefitting the Susanville Indian Rancheria, LaMalfa has done little for Northern California. His strong belief in conservative values have no place in a strongly democratic state like California.

Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.