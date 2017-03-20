The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State places sixth in group CME competition

Carly Campbell
March 20, 2017
During the International Trading Challenge in Chicago, Chico State’s Investors Club got sixth place March 10.

Teams from 35 different countries competed in a four week challenge with 2,300 participants.

Winning teams were rewarded with cash prizes and special Chicago Mercantile Exchange events.

“CQG is proud to partner with CME for the annual CME Group Trading Challenge,” said Stan Yabroff, Product Specialist, CQG.

CQG is a software company that allows investors to do electronic trading on their website and provided the trading platform for this years challenge.

The challenge educated young finance professionals on trading and the importance of CME’s global derivative markets.

Carly Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @carlyorion on Twitter.

