Chico State alumnus involved in St. Patrick’s Day police shooting

Chief O'Brein at the press conference Monday says the police shooting was tragic for all involved. Photo credit: Cathy Fung

George Johnston
March 20, 2017
Alex Fliehr and Jeremy Gagnebin were identified in a press conference March 20 as the two Chico Police officers involved in the police shooting that lead to the death of Desmond Phillips.

Officer Fliehr graduated from Chico State with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He join the police force on July 1, 2014 as a police academy trainee. He graduated from Butte College police academy in December 2014 and was promoted to police officer soon after.

On June 28, 2015, Officer Gagnebin was hired as police academy trainee. He graduated from Butte College police academy in December of 2015 and was hired as a police officer. Gagnebin graduated from Sacramento State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He earned a master’s degree in sports management from the University of Arkansas.

Police Chief O’Brien invoked The Butte County Officer Involved Shooting and Critical Incident Protocol Team to conduct an independent investigating the shooting. Their job will be to investigate these types of incidents and ensure all parties involved have justice done to them. District Attorney Mike Ramsey will lead the investigation.

DSC_0041.JPG

Photo credit: Cathy Fung

 

Chico Police will also be conducting an administration investigation. The administration investigation however will take a back seat to the criminal investigation, as it has priority.

“I wanted to stand in front of you all personally and provide you with the names of the officers involved and provide the other prong of the information in this investigation,” Chico Police Chief Mike O’Brien said.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.

