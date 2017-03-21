Grand Slam extends the ’Cats streak.





Filed under Baseball, Sports

Junior second-baseman Cameron Santos hit a walk-off grand slam to put the Chico State baseball team over Cal Poly Pomona Broncos extending their winning streak.

While the Broncos seemed to bring the ’Cats down after scoring in the top of the 7th inning bringing the score 2-3, the Wildcats went into the match up on a high note, winning 12 in a row scoring at least four runs in every game.

The score stayed the same until the bottom of the 9th. The rally started with senior outfielder Cody Snider hitting a single then advancing to second because of a balk.

Senior Andrew Carrillo came in to pinch hit and was hit by a pitch.

With runners on first and third base, senior outflieder Sonny Cortez hit a single to centerfield to tie the game.

Senior infielder Andru Cardenas was also hit by a pitch resulting in bases loaded.

As Santos stepped up to the plate, he hit a deep shot that went over the center field wall, clearing the bases and ending the game in the ‘Cats favor.

Chico State is currently undefeated in the CCAA and in sole possession of first place.

They’ll look to continue this streak throughout the rest of the season.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @patpacesports on Twitter.