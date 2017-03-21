Albums of the week
March 21, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Reviews
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
There are two type of people post spring break: those who party on and those who sleep. Fortunately, The Orion has covered both. The Beach Boys cover every type of need for fun and for those who decide to stay inside, Owl City helps soothe and sing you to sleep.
Beach Boys – Surfin’ USA
Owl City – Ocean Eyes
Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.