Albums of the week

There are two type of people post spring break: those who party on and those who sleep. Fortunately, The Orion has covered both. The Beach Boys cover every type of need for fun and for those who decide to stay inside, Owl City helps soothe and sing you to sleep.

Beach Boys – Surfin’ USA

Owl City – Ocean Eyes

Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.