Tuition increase for Chico State

Chico State will now be more expensive to attend, after the California State University Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition by 5 percent March 22.

To be exact, this tuition increase will cost undergrads $270 and graduate students $438 more to continue their education.

The vote itself came in response to the state of California only offering $157 million out of the $343 million requested to fund the 2017-2018 academic year. It passes 7-2.

The increase in tuition will take effect during this upcoming fall semester.

Tuition has not been raised in the CSU system for the past six years.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.